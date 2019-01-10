Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

