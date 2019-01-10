Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

LGIH stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 13.89. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,003,000 after buying an additional 124,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,181,000 after buying an additional 577,909 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $41,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.