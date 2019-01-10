Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses a disappointing earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Following the sales scandal and other issues, Wells Fargo has been slapped with new sanctions, including a cap on the assets position by the Federal Reserve. Also, the company’s reputation harmed by the involvement in several legal issues and malpractices might take some time to alleviate. However, its ongoing investment in the businesses — aimed to enhance the compliance and risk management capability, build a better bank and strengthen core infrastructure — bodes well. Recently, as a silver lining, the bank was able to settle the fake account scandal related lawsuit filed by the shareholders and investigations by about 50 states, enabling it to focus on improving performance.”

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 271,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

