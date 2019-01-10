Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over a month, shares of Westport Fuel have underperformed the industry it belongs to. Further, raised tariffs on raw materials imported from China to the United States will hike costs for the company. Also, technological developments for adding products in the portfolio might increase research development costs for Westport Fuel. Westport Fuel Systems is facing challenges due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.”

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.62. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,187,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,950 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 232,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

