Widecells Group (WDC) Shares Up 21.1%

Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC) shares shot up 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,859,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Widecells Group Company Profile (LON:WDC)

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

