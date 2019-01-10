Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

WRD opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 476,860 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 260,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.