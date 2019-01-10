William Blair Comments on DSW Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for DSW in a report released on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for DSW’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

NYSE DSW opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. DSW has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSW by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DSW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DSW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DSW by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at $192,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

