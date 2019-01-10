Xylem (XYL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem's shares have underperformed the industry and also look comparatively overvalued. In the third quarter of 2018, the company's cost of revenues increased 8% year over year and operating expenses expanded 3.2%. Gross margin declined 20 basis points (bps) year over year. Material price inflation on account of tariffs played spoilsport in the reported quarter, and might continue to escalate costs and hurt profitability in the upcoming quarters. Foreign exchange headwind also remains a cause of concern for the company, with nearly 5 cents per share of headwinds expected in 2018 (results not yet released).”

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $67.65 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $118,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 16,544.4% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

