Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centurylink Inc (CTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $5.83 billion. Centurylink posted sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $23.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $23.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CTL opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at $27,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1,430.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,769 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,456,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 754,769 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter worth about $13,939,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 52.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 631,303 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.