Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F.N.B. (FNB) to Sell

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry C. Robinson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $28,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $409,747.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,307,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,115,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,787,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,841,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

