Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac (LOVE) to Sell

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $7,851,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,606 shares of company stock worth $19,252,238 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $2,300,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.