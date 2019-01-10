Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EQGP (EQGP) to “Buy”

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EQT GP Holdings, LP is a limited partnership which is engaged in owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin through its subsidiaries. EQT GP Holdings, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered EQGP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded EQGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on EQGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EQGP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of EQGP opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQGP has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.21.

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQGP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that EQGP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Midstream Corp Equitrans acquired 15,364,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $307,288,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $40,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQGP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQGP during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of EQGP during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQGP during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of EQGP during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EQGP during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

