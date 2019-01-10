Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Hold

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 28.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 291,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.