Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2019

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 28.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 291,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

Analyst Recommendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

