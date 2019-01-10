Zoetis (ZTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis continues to maintain momentum on the back of growth from new parasiticide products (Simparicaand Stronghold Plus), vaccines, strong dermatology portfolio and the addition of the Abaxis diagnostics portfolio. The company’s companion animal business has been performing well. The Abaxis acquisition has strengthed the company’s presence in the animal health diagnostics market, a fast-growing portion of the animal health industry which should further boost sales. Moreover, Zoetis five-year collaboration agreement with Regeneron to research the use of latter’s monoclonal antibody therapeutics in animals and discover new veterinary treatments will further diversify the broad portfolio. Shares of Zoetis have outperformed the industry in the last twelve months. However, Zoetis faces stiff competition from companies like Merck Animal Health.”

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoetis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $86.23 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $233,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,573.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,511 shares of company stock worth $16,238,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 344,241 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $20,475,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

