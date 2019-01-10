Zynex (ZYXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Zynex has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.50.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

