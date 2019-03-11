$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for USD Partners LP (USDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USD Partners.

USDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of USDP stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.44. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 272.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,075 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

