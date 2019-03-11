11,245 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 385.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 653,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 518,465 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces biomass-based diesel and biofuel and develops renewable chemicals. The company utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments.

