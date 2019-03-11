153,892 Shares in Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 474,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.69 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 360.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “153,892 Shares in Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/153892-shares-in-enviva-partners-lp-eva-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.