15,644 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

