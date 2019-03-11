234,489 Shares in InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 234,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. InfraREIT comprises 1.1% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InfraREIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InfraREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InfraREIT by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InfraREIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after buying an additional 461,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIFR opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT Inc has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $23.34.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.02%. Equities analysts predict that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

InfraREIT Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

