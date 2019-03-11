2,425 Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FOXA opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

