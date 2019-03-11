35,982 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In related news, COO Noel R. Wallace sold 4,541 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $301,658.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $64,331.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

