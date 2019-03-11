$392.05 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $392.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.05 million and the lowest is $377.70 million. SLM posted sales of $332.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $5,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $22,405,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,978 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

