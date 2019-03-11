52,098 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,394.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 508,763 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

