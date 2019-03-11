$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $66.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $281.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.86 million, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $301.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.23%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,668,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

