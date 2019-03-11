73,591 Shares in CarMax, Inc (KMX) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $58.38 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush set a $87.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

