75,446 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $105.99 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “75,446 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/75446-shares-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv-acquired-by-magnus-financial-group-llc.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.