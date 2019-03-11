75,446 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $105.99 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
