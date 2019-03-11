$85.00 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to announce $85.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.36 million to $86.63 million. Regional Management reported sales of $72.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $352.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.78 million to $362.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Regional Management stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 44.21, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Regional Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 554,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

