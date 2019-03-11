Abitibi Royalties (RZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.15

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 1700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million and a PE ratio of -27.76.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

