Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2,322.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,220,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,063 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $211,397.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,751.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,326 shares of company stock worth $12,114,304. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $70.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

