Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period.

EWO opened at $19.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

