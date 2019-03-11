Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

GMLP opened at $12.45 on Monday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

