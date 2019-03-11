Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

