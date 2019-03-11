Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $230.84 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.59.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

