Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 4,129 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

