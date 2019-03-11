Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,044,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 535,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 67,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $25.25 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

