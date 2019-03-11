Advisor Group Inc. Sells 243,492 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

