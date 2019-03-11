Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,931 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,858,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,160,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 618,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,041,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of B stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

