Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,642 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.90 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

