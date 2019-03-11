Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Garrison Capital Inc (GARS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,715 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garrison Capital were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 86.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garrison Capital in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GARS stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 91.09%.

GARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

