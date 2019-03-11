AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AES by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 68,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AES by 142.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 582,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,284,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,636,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AES stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $17.95.
AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
