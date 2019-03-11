Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Air Lease worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 699,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,828 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

