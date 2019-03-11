Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.86

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.86 and last traded at $182.95, with a volume of 438204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,285,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

