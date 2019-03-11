Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) received a $30.00 target price from stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 298.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,173 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

