Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 116,412 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $50.65. 17,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

