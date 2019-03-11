Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances H. Jeter bought 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Martinez sold 15,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $1,086,972 and sold 36,561 shares worth $1,367,567. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

