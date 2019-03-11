AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 103.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 122,601 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $3,679,256.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 254,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $6,354,141.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

