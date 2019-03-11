Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,149.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/almanack-investment-partners-llc-raises-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.