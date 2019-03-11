AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,400 American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after buying an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,260,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOBC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

